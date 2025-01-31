Tragedy in the Sky: Fatal Collision Over the Potomac

A tragic midair collision claimed the lives of 67 people near Washington, D.C., marking the deadliest U.S. aviation disaster in almost 25 years. Divers are set to resume operations in the Potomac River to recover victims and investigate the crash involving an American Airlines plane and an Army helicopter.

Federal investigators have retrieved both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, crucial components in identifying the causes behind this catastrophic event. With all hands on deck, the investigators are assessing various factors including the air traffic control shift configurations at Ronald Reagan National Airport, where roles were combined earlier than usual on the night of the accident due to perceived low traffic.

As the aviation community processes this shocking incident, experts reiterate that air travel remains one of the safest modes of transportation. However, the challenges of flying in congested airspace around Reagan National have come under scrutiny as investigators work to piece together how this devastating collision unfolded.

