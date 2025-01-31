Trump's Tariff Gamble: Unsettling North American Trade

President Donald Trump's impending 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico could lead to a hike in prices for various commodities, from gas to guacamole. The tariffs, scheduled for implementation as soon as Saturday, might also provoke retaliatory actions from affected countries.

The controversial move threatens to undermine the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a trade deal Trump touted as the most balanced in history. If implemented, experts warn it could unravel the economic stability and commercial predictability the pact promised.

Analysts suspect Trump's tariff threat is a strategy to influence USMCA renegotiations. Meanwhile, industries across North America brace for impact, fearing supply chain disruptions and higher consumer prices, while Canadian and Mexican leaders vow retaliatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)