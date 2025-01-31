Left Menu

EPACK Durable's Profits Plummet Despite Revenue Growth

EPACK Durable reported a significant decline of 48.86% in its net profit for the December 2024 quarter, down to Rs 2.5 crore. Nonetheless, revenue from operations increased by 35%, reaching Rs 376.83 crore. Total expenses also rose by 37.73% during this period.

New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:35 IST
EPACK Durable, a leading player in the manufacturing sector, has reported a dramatic fall in its net profit. The company, known for its air conditioners and home appliances, witnessed a 48.86% decline, bringing consolidated net profit down to Rs 2.5 crore for the December 2024 quarter.

Despite the drop in profit, EPACK Durable recorded a robust growth in revenue, with a 35% increase to Rs 376.83 crore compared to Rs 279.05 crore in the same quarter the previous year. This growth comes alongside a 37.73% rise in total expenses, reflecting the company's expanding operational scope.

Markets responded positively to the revenue growth, with EPACK Durable's shares rising by 4.99%, closing at Rs 465 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company remains optimistic about future prospects, focusing on operational efficiencies to counter the profit dip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

