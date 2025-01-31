EPACK Durable's Profits Plummet Despite Revenue Growth
EPACK Durable reported a significant decline of 48.86% in its net profit for the December 2024 quarter, down to Rs 2.5 crore. Nonetheless, revenue from operations increased by 35%, reaching Rs 376.83 crore. Total expenses also rose by 37.73% during this period.
- Country:
- India
EPACK Durable, a leading player in the manufacturing sector, has reported a dramatic fall in its net profit. The company, known for its air conditioners and home appliances, witnessed a 48.86% decline, bringing consolidated net profit down to Rs 2.5 crore for the December 2024 quarter.
Despite the drop in profit, EPACK Durable recorded a robust growth in revenue, with a 35% increase to Rs 376.83 crore compared to Rs 279.05 crore in the same quarter the previous year. This growth comes alongside a 37.73% rise in total expenses, reflecting the company's expanding operational scope.
Markets responded positively to the revenue growth, with EPACK Durable's shares rising by 4.99%, closing at Rs 465 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company remains optimistic about future prospects, focusing on operational efficiencies to counter the profit dip.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Economic Uncertainty Lingers: UK's Stirring Growth Challenges
DP World Cochin: Pioneering Growth and Sustainability in Container Handling
UK Economic Growth Lags Behind Expectations
Britain's Economy: Slow Growth Amid New Tax Policies
Global Economic Prospects: Challenges Ahead in 2025, With India Leading Growth