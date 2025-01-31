Left Menu

Apple Eyes India's Growth Potential: iPhone Leads the Pack

Apple has seen record business in India during the December quarter, with iPhones becoming the top-selling smartphone. CEO Tim Cook highlighted India as a key growth opportunity for Apple. The company plans to open more stores in India while expanding services, despite mixed financial performance globally.

Apple has experienced unprecedented success in India, with the country emerging as a vital market for the tech giant. In the December quarter, Apple's iPhone topped the charts as the best-selling smartphone, reinforcing India's significance for the company.

During an earnings call, Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, emphasized India's potential as a growth opportunity, with plans to expand retail presence and localized services in the region. Despite a dip in global net income, Apple's revenue reached an all-time high of USD 124.3 billion.

Counterpoint Research data revealed that Apple led the Indian smartphone market in value in 2024. However, challenges persist, with sales in China having declined by 11 per cent during the same quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

