Transforming Indian Skies: Expanding UDAN Scheme to 120 New Destinations

The aviation sector in India has welcomed the government's proposed modifications to the UDAN scheme, targeting regional air connectivity to 120 new destinations. The initiative, revealed during the Union Budget presentation for 2025-26 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to broaden travel accessibility and bolster economic growth.

Industry leaders, including SpiceJet's Ajay Singh and FLY91's Manoj Chacko, praised the move as transformative, highlighting its potential to connect underserved cities, drive growth, and stimulate tourism. The plan includes developing helipads and smaller airports in hilly and aspirational districts, particularly in the North East.

Significant emphasis on infrastructure development is seen as essential by executives from IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, who foresee the move as a step towards establishing India as a global aviation hub. Enhancements like streamlined e-visa facilities and tourist destinations underscore the budget's focus on international tourism and economic impact.

