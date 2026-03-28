Transforming Sambhal: From Historic Town to Religious Tourism Hub

The Uttar Pradesh government is making significant investments to develop Sambhal into a thriving religious tourism destination, akin to Mathura, Varanasi, and Ayodhya. Officials report that approximately Rs 400 crore has been allocated to elevate the area's religious significance.

Sambhal, believed to be the future birthplace of the final avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki, is undergoing extensive upgrades to its pilgrimage sites and ancient wells. The District Magistrate, Rajendra Pensiya, shared plans to establish a 52-km parikrama route and other infrastructure enhancements with Rs 308 crore already sanctioned for these projects. The upgrades include improvements to key sites like Yamgad Teerth and the construction of new facilities.

This comprehensive redevelopment plan aims to attract more pilgrims and boost local economies. The state's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has underscored Sambhal's religious importance and declared initiatives to preserve and celebrate its cultural heritage, further integrating the site into India's religious tourism circuit.