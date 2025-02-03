Hegseth's Border Visit: A New Military Role in Immigration Strategy
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will make his first official trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, emphasizing the Pentagon's focus on border security under President Trump. The administration has increasingly incorporated military resources into its immigration agenda, including military flights for deportation and expanding detention facilities.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is scheduled to visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday to underscore the Pentagon's commitment to prioritized border security, as directed by President Donald Trump.
In recent moves, the Trump administration has mobilized the military to support its immigration policies, dispatching additional troops to the border, utilizing military aircraft for deportations, and using military bases as housing for migrants. Secretary Hegseth confirmed on X that complete operational control of the border was the objective, aligning with President Trump's recent national emergency declaration over perceived threats.
Plans to expand detention capabilities continue as additional U.S. Marines have been deployed to Guantanamo Bay to accommodate migrants, while military flights facilitate immigrant deportations, incurring significant costs compared to commercial flights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
