Adani Group's Philanthropy Shines at Maha Kumbh Mela

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj has commended the Adani family's remarkable philanthropic efforts during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The spiritual leader expressed his appreciation, saying, "May God continue to bless them (Adani family) with such capabilities so that they can continue doing good work. I am very happy."

The Shankaracharya emphasized the importance of donation, citing the Adani family's involvement in offering food as a significant religious act akin to a 'yagya'. Thousands of Adani Group employees are currently volunteering, reflecting their commitment to serving over the 45-day religious festival.

In addition, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has personally participated in the event. The company, along with ISKCON, is dedicated to serving meals. Furthermore, Adani Group has partnered with Gita Press to distribute one crore copies of "Aarti Sangraha" free of charge, enhancing the cultural and spiritual experience of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

