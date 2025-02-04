Left Menu

RBI to Revamp Liquidity Management: CRR's New Role Explored

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might transition the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) into a regulatory tool, based on a State Bank of India report. This change could lead to enhancements in liquidity management and policy rate reforms. Additionally, gradual repo rate cuts are anticipated in 2025 to stimulate economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:04 IST
RBI to Revamp Liquidity Management: CRR's New Role Explored
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is contemplating a shift in the use of the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), transitioning it from a tool for managing liquidity to a regulatory intervention mechanism, according to a recent report released by the State Bank of India (SBI). The report emphasizes the necessity for the RBI to revisit its current liquidity management framework to enhance economic stability.

The report advises the RBI to consider employing the CRR as a countercyclical liquidity buffer, rather than merely adjusting it for daily liquidity needs. Such a strategic shift would allow the central bank to exert more precise control over economic liquidity contingent upon varying financial conditions. Furthermore, the report suggests reconsidering the effectiveness of the Weighted Average Call Rate (WACR) as the principal policy rate, advocating for a comprehensive evaluation of the policy rate framework.

Additionally, with government securities ownership projected to remain stable until FY26, the report anticipates an Open Market Operations gap of about Rs 1.7 trillion. This could necessitate more consistent liquidity measures to ensure the banking system's seamless operation. It also projects a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate at the RBI's February 2025 meeting, with further rate reductions expected throughout 2025 to bolster economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025