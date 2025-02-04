Left Menu

Rajasthan Cabinets New Policies Propel Economic Growth

The Rajasthan Cabinet approved several policies for economic development, including a new textile and apparel policy, data center policy, and logistics policy. These initiatives aim to enhance education, employment, and industrial growth, making Rajasthan a hub for manufacturing and data centers. Amendments to university and revenue laws were also proposed.

The Rajasthan Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, announced pivotal decisions on Tuesday, focusing on a range of policies aimed at boosting the state's industrial and economic landscape. Key highlights include the introduction of a comprehensive textile and apparel policy, a data center policy, and a logistics policy.

These initiatives are designed to transform Rajasthan into a global manufacturing hub, particularly in textiles, by fostering sustainable growth and enhancing local textile producers' competitiveness on the global stage. The approved textile and apparel policy is projected to create substantial employment opportunities, attracting a projected investment of approximately Rs 40,000 crore. Additionally, the data center policy seeks to establish a world-class data ecosystem, enhancing security and reliability, which could potentially generate Rs 20,000 crore in investments over five years.

In the education sector, the cabinet proposed amendments to various university laws to impart the title of 'Kulgurus' to vice-chancellors, while revising the Rajasthan Land Revenue Bill to accelerate industrial development. The Rajasthan Youth Policy-2025 was also approved, focusing on quality education and entrepreneurship. These policies collectively aim to position Rajasthan as a leading destination for investment and innovation strategically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

