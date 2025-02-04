Azerbaijani Passenger Plane Crash: Missile Suspicion Lingers

An investigative report into the Azerbaijani passenger plane crash in December reveals the aircraft suffered external damage, riddled with holes before crashing in Kazakhstan. The incident resulted in 38 fatalities and has sparked investigative reports involving several nations.

Azerbaijani officials allege that a Russian missile, identified as a Pantsir-S, might have struck the plane. This marked the first time Baku officials have claimed to possess actual proof against Russia. Despite admitting the "tragic incident," Moscow has neither confirmed the missile strike nor established liability, pledging a thorough investigation.

The report sheds light on the pilots' heroic efforts and urges better international communication during aerial crises. While blame has yet to be formally assigned, the report highlights existing deficiencies in air safety protocols during conflict-related disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)