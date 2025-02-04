Left Menu

Azerbaijani Passenger Plane Crash: Missile Suspicion Lingers

An Azerbaijani passenger plane crashed in Kazakhstan after being diverted from Russia in December, resulting in 38 deaths. Reportedly, external damage caused by a Russian missile is to blame. Azerbaijan has claimed evidence, while Russia has initiated its own investigation. The incident remains under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:43 IST
An investigative report into the Azerbaijani passenger plane crash in December reveals the aircraft suffered external damage, riddled with holes before crashing in Kazakhstan. The incident resulted in 38 fatalities and has sparked investigative reports involving several nations.

Azerbaijani officials allege that a Russian missile, identified as a Pantsir-S, might have struck the plane. This marked the first time Baku officials have claimed to possess actual proof against Russia. Despite admitting the "tragic incident," Moscow has neither confirmed the missile strike nor established liability, pledging a thorough investigation.

The report sheds light on the pilots' heroic efforts and urges better international communication during aerial crises. While blame has yet to be formally assigned, the report highlights existing deficiencies in air safety protocols during conflict-related disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

