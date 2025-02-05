RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Boosts Investment in West Bengal's Growth Journey

In a major announcement at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025 in Kolkata, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group unveiled plans for new investments worth Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal. With existing assets of Rs 40,000 crore, the Group aims to fortify its presence in the fields of energy, healthcare, and education.

Chairman Sanjiv Goenka praised the state's conducive business climate and highlighted the swiftness and transparency of decision-making under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership. He noted that half of their current investments were made in recent years with seamless execution and zero operational hurdles.

Inviting potential investors, Goenka underscored the transformative changes in Bengal, encouraging them to experience the state's strategic advantages and robust economic environment firsthand. The Summit, scheduled for February 2025, positions West Bengal as a pivotal player in India's economic landscape, with projects in diverse sectors.

