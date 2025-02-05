Police Hunt Metro Shooting Suspects in Brussels

Belgian police initiated a manhunt on Wednesday for two suspects following a shooting incident in the Brussels metro system, according to the city's prosecutor's office.

The early morning shooting, which occurred at Clemenceau station, left no injuries and appears to lack any terrorist motivations. Authorities suspect the act was drug-related.

Broadcaster VRT revealed footage of the suspects entering the station and firing their weapons, aiming at an individual but missing. The subsequent police operation significantly disrupted metro traffic in Brussels, affecting the city's extensive commuter network.

(With inputs from agencies.)