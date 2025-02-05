Left Menu

Police Hunt Metro Shooting Suspects in Brussels

Belgian police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting at the Clemenceau metro station in Brussels. The incident occurred without any injuries and is suspected to be drug-related. Following the event, several metro stations were closed, and a significant police presence was deployed in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:03 IST
Police Hunt Metro Shooting Suspects in Brussels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belgian police initiated a manhunt on Wednesday for two suspects following a shooting incident in the Brussels metro system, according to the city's prosecutor's office.

The early morning shooting, which occurred at Clemenceau station, left no injuries and appears to lack any terrorist motivations. Authorities suspect the act was drug-related.

Broadcaster VRT revealed footage of the suspects entering the station and firing their weapons, aiming at an individual but missing. The subsequent police operation significantly disrupted metro traffic in Brussels, affecting the city's extensive commuter network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025