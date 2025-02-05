Left Menu

Resumption of Middle Eastern Flights by Global Airlines Post-Ceasefire

Following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, global airlines are gradually resuming flights to and from the Middle East. Airlines such as Air France, Delta, and Emirates have announced resumption plans, while others like KLM and Virgin Atlantic continue suspensions. The situation highlights international travel's complex landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:12 IST
Resumption of Middle Eastern Flights by Global Airlines Post-Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, various global airlines have started lifting suspensions on flights to and from the Middle East. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in international travel after months of restricted operations due to regional unrest.

Air France has announced the resumption of flights between Paris and Tel Aviv, with further plans to restart routes to Beirut. Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines and Emirates are also charting their paths back into the region, unveiling plans to reinstate services from New York to Tel Aviv and to increase frequencies to Beirut and Baghdad, respectively.

However, amid these resumptions, several airlines like KLM, Virgin Atlantic, and Cathay Pacific maintain suspended operations to Middle Eastern destinations, underlining the ongoing complexities and cautious navigation required within the aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025