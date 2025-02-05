Resumption of Middle Eastern Flights by Global Airlines Post-Ceasefire

In the wake of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, various global airlines have started lifting suspensions on flights to and from the Middle East. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in international travel after months of restricted operations due to regional unrest.

Air France has announced the resumption of flights between Paris and Tel Aviv, with further plans to restart routes to Beirut. Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines and Emirates are also charting their paths back into the region, unveiling plans to reinstate services from New York to Tel Aviv and to increase frequencies to Beirut and Baghdad, respectively.

However, amid these resumptions, several airlines like KLM, Virgin Atlantic, and Cathay Pacific maintain suspended operations to Middle Eastern destinations, underlining the ongoing complexities and cautious navigation required within the aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)