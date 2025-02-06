Left Menu

Elon Musk Pledges to Avoid Conflicts of Interest

Elon Musk, noted billionaire and entrepreneur, assures removing himself from any conflicts between his numerous business endeavors and attempts to reduce federal government expenses. The White House verified Musk's commitment to focus on cost-cutting efforts without interferences.

Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2025 00:11 IST
Renowned billionaire Elon Musk has pledged to step away from potential conflicts of interest involving his expansive business ventures and his intentions to reduce government costs. Karoline Leavitt, White House spokeswoman, announced this on Wednesday, emphasizing Musk's dedication to fiscal responsibility.

This commitment comes amid increasing scrutiny of Musk's multifaceted enterprises, which include ventures like SpaceX, Tesla, and others that frequently intersect with government contracts and policy considerations.

By proactively addressing these concerns, Musk aims to maintain transparency and priority alignment in his dealings with the federal government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

