Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Truck Collisions in Madhya Pradesh

Six people were killed in two separate truck accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria and Bhind districts. In Umaria, a collision between two trucks resulted in the deaths of four individuals, while in Bhind, two truck drivers were killed in a head-on crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhind | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:21 IST
Tragedy struck in Madhya Pradesh as six individuals lost their lives in two separate truck accidents, according to police reports.

In Umaria, a collision between two speeding trucks claimed the lives of three women and a man, with another individual sustaining injuries. This accident occurred around 7:30 AM near an eatery on National Highway 43.

Meanwhile, a separate accident in Bhind resulted in the deaths of two truck drivers. The crash took place near Kheria Bagh village at around 1:30 AM, with both drivers, Devendra Singh Meena and Luvkush Kushwaha, perishing at the scene.

