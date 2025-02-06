Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Truck Collisions in Madhya Pradesh
Six people were killed in two separate truck accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria and Bhind districts. In Umaria, a collision between two trucks resulted in the deaths of four individuals, while in Bhind, two truck drivers were killed in a head-on crash.
Tragedy struck in Madhya Pradesh as six individuals lost their lives in two separate truck accidents, according to police reports.
In Umaria, a collision between two speeding trucks claimed the lives of three women and a man, with another individual sustaining injuries. This accident occurred around 7:30 AM near an eatery on National Highway 43.
Meanwhile, a separate accident in Bhind resulted in the deaths of two truck drivers. The crash took place near Kheria Bagh village at around 1:30 AM, with both drivers, Devendra Singh Meena and Luvkush Kushwaha, perishing at the scene.
