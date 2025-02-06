Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

A devastating accident occurred near Jaipur when a roadways bus lost control after a tire burst, crashing into a car and killing eight occupants instantly. The incident took place on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway in Dudu town, with local police handling the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident unfolded in Dudu town near Jaipur, claiming the lives of eight individuals. The incident occurred when a roadways bus, following a tire burst, lost control and collided with a car.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Khandelwal confirmed that all eight passengers in the car died instantly.

The tragic crash happened on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, specifically at Mokhampura, with authorities investigating the cause of the tire failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

