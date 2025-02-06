Tragic Collision on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway
A devastating accident occurred near Jaipur when a roadways bus lost control after a tire burst, crashing into a car and killing eight occupants instantly. The incident took place on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway in Dudu town, with local police handling the aftermath.
A fatal accident unfolded in Dudu town near Jaipur, claiming the lives of eight individuals. The incident occurred when a roadways bus, following a tire burst, lost control and collided with a car.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Khandelwal confirmed that all eight passengers in the car died instantly.
The tragic crash happened on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, specifically at Mokhampura, with authorities investigating the cause of the tire failure.
