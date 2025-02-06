Tragic Collision on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

A fatal accident unfolded in Dudu town near Jaipur, claiming the lives of eight individuals. The incident occurred when a roadways bus, following a tire burst, lost control and collided with a car.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Khandelwal confirmed that all eight passengers in the car died instantly.

The tragic crash happened on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, specifically at Mokhampura, with authorities investigating the cause of the tire failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)