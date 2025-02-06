Russia's Diplomatic Stand-off with the EU
Russia has announced it will retaliate if the European Union imposes sanctions on its diplomats. The statement from Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was in response to media reports suggesting new EU sanctions may restrict Russian diplomats' travel in member states.
Moscow has signaled potential consequences if the European Union enforces sanctions targeting Russian diplomats, according to a Foreign Ministry announcement on Thursday.
Maria Zakharova, the Ministry's spokeswoman, addressed speculations within the media which propose that upcoming EU sanctions could include limiting the travel of Russian diplomatic personnel across EU nations.
Zakharova's comments reflect Russia's firm stance against potential restrictions and highlight the diplomatic tension arising from such proposals.
