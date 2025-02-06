Left Menu

UK Growth Projections Slashed Amid Surprise Interest Rate Cut

The Bank of England halved its growth forecasts for the UK economy and reduced its interest rate to 4.50%, the lowest since mid-2023. This move aims to stimulate growth despite higher inflation forecasts, as the new Labour government, which prioritizes economic expansion, faces plummeting popularity.

The Bank of England has made a significant adjustment to its economic forecast, halving its growth projections for the United Kingdom and reducing its main interest rate to the lowest since mid-2023. The surprising move to cut the interest rate to 4.50%, the third reduction in six months, comes as the UK faces persistent economic challenges.

The downgraded forecast, which now predicts the British economy will grow by only 0.75% this year, contrasts sharply with the previous estimate of 1.5% growth. This poses a major challenge for the UK's new Labour government, which had prioritized economic growth to enhance living standards and finance public services, amid declining public approval.

Treasury Chief Rachel Reeves welcomed the interest rate reduction yet expressed dissatisfaction with the growth slowdown, emphasizing the need for more rapid government action. Meanwhile, financial markets remain uneasy about the number of expected rate cuts, as inflation forecasts remain high. The Bank's Governor, Andrew Bailey, maintained a cautious approach, underscoring the need for a balanced strategy to ensure stable economic conditions.

