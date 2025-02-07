TSA Staff Exempt from Job Offer Amid Record Passenger Screening

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has reported that its workforce of 65,000 members is not part of the Trump administration's offer that allows employees to leave their jobs with pay and benefits through September 30. The TSA also recorded a landmark 904 million passengers screened in 2024, showing a significant 5% increase from 2023.

On Sunday, the White House reiterated that federal employees in public safety roles, such as air traffic controllers and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) staff, are exempt from this offer. The Office of Personnel Management had previously stated that the offer does not apply to military personnel, U.S. Postal Service workers, or positions connected to immigration enforcement and national security.

President Donald Trump's hiring freeze on most federal positions does not extend to some critical roles. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that roles like air traffic controllers and inspectors are not subject to the freeze, with the FAA continuing its recruitment efforts. However, early retirement offers to air traffic controllers have raised concerns among airlines about potential disruptions due to a possible surge in departures.

(With inputs from agencies.)