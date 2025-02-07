Madhya Pradesh: A Startup Hub in the Heart of India

Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself as a powerhouse for startups by offering financial assistance and strategic support under the 'MP Startup Policy and Implementation Scheme 2022.'

The initiative grants up to 18% funding support, accompanied by relaxed regulatory conditions, to nurture innovation and create jobs across various sectors.

With a vibrant ecosystem aided by industrial parks and educational institutions, the state is set on doubling startup registrations, particularly in agriculture and food industries, promoting an entrepreneurial culture among youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)