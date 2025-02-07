Madhya Pradesh: A Startup Hub in the Heart of India
In an effort to stimulate startup growth, Madhya Pradesh has launched the 'MP Startup Policy and Implementation Scheme 2022.' The policy offers financial support, relaxed regulations, and infrastructure to bolster innovation and employment. The state aims to double its startup registrations, focusing on agriculture and food sectors.
Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself as a powerhouse for startups by offering financial assistance and strategic support under the 'MP Startup Policy and Implementation Scheme 2022.'
The initiative grants up to 18% funding support, accompanied by relaxed regulatory conditions, to nurture innovation and create jobs across various sectors.
With a vibrant ecosystem aided by industrial parks and educational institutions, the state is set on doubling startup registrations, particularly in agriculture and food industries, promoting an entrepreneurial culture among youth.
