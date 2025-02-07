Left Menu

Bubbling Up: The Economic Impact of India's Beer Industry

The Indian beer industry significantly contributes to the national economy, adding Rs 92,324 crore ($10.6 billion) and representing 0.3% of GDP. It supports public finances with substantial tax revenues and generates 13 lakh jobs. Brewers emphasize its local impact, benefiting farmers, retailers, and the hospitality sector.

Bubbling Up: The Economic Impact of India's Beer Industry
The Indian beer industry has become a formidable player in the national economy, contributing Rs 92,324 crore (USD 10.6 billion) in 2023. This contribution, as highlighted by the Brewers Association of India based on a study by Oxford Economics, represents 0.3% of the country's GDP.

A report sheds light on how the global beer industry poured Rs 76.45 lakh crore (USD 878 billion) into the world's GDP. In India alone, brewers contributed Rs 40,050 crore (USD 4.6 billion) directly to the economy, with an additional Rs 52,239 crore (USD 6 billion) from the downstream value chain.

An impressive Rs 51,376 crore (USD 5.9 billion) was generated in tax revenues, a significant 1.8% of government tax revenues. The sector is a local economic pillar, supporting 0.3% of national employment by creating 13 lakh jobs, spanning from breweries to ancillary services like logistics, restaurants, and retail.

