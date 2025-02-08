Left Menu

Karnataka Unveils Grand Vision at Global Investors Meet 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Global Investors Meet 2025 in Karnataka. The event will feature high-profile attendees, unveil the state's new Industrial Policy 2025-30, and announce sector-specific industrial parks. The state targets Rs 10 lakh crore investments and will recognize pioneering industries with special awards.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate the Global Investors Meet 2025 in Karnataka, marking a major event on February 11, as announced by Karnataka Minister M B Patil. The summit aims to position Karnataka as a key innovation hub and secure Rs 10 lakh crore in investments.

The launch event will include several prominent political and industry figures, with Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah playing significant roles. Rahul Gandhi is anticipated to launch the revamped Single Window System, while sector-specific industrial parks will be set up.

The summit, running from February 12-14, will highlight Karnataka's strategic importance, featuring global partnerships and innovations. Notable announcements include a 200-acre Startup Park near Hubballi Airport and a large Solar Cell Manufacturing and Agro-Tech Park. The event will also feature the Invest Karnataka Awards and recognize excellence in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

