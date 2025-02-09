Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki's Ambitious Drive to Electrify India with e VITARA

Maruti Suzuki India is enhancing the charging infrastructure before launching the e VITARA to establish it as a primary household vehicle. The company plans to expand after-sales support, offer leasing models, develop fast-charging solutions, and ensure extensive coverage across 1,000 cities in India.

Maruti Suzuki India is strategically boosting the charging infrastructure across the nation ahead of its e VITARA launch, intending to position it as a primary household vehicle, revealed a senior executive. The company also aims to enhance after-sales services and offer leasing models alongside more finance options to entice customers.

The auto giant plans to install fast chargers at a frequency of every 10 kilometers in India's top 100 cities to address concerns over charging adequacy, stated Maruti Suzuki's Senior Executive Officer, Partho Banerjee, in a recent interview. As these cities account for nearly 97% of the country's total electric vehicle sales, the focus is on strengthening the EV market share.

Moreover, the company is gearing up to extend after-sales support to 1,000 cities to aid customers in emergencies, which Banerjee believes will encourage buyers to opt for e VITARA as their primary car. With its launch expected to follow an overseas rollout, Maruti Suzuki is also training its dealership network in soft skills to enhance customer service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

