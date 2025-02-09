Maruti Suzuki's Ambitious Drive to Electrify India with e VITARA

Maruti Suzuki India is strategically boosting the charging infrastructure across the nation ahead of its e VITARA launch, intending to position it as a primary household vehicle, revealed a senior executive. The company also aims to enhance after-sales services and offer leasing models alongside more finance options to entice customers.

The auto giant plans to install fast chargers at a frequency of every 10 kilometers in India's top 100 cities to address concerns over charging adequacy, stated Maruti Suzuki's Senior Executive Officer, Partho Banerjee, in a recent interview. As these cities account for nearly 97% of the country's total electric vehicle sales, the focus is on strengthening the EV market share.

Moreover, the company is gearing up to extend after-sales support to 1,000 cities to aid customers in emergencies, which Banerjee believes will encourage buyers to opt for e VITARA as their primary car. With its launch expected to follow an overseas rollout, Maruti Suzuki is also training its dealership network in soft skills to enhance customer service.

