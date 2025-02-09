Madhya Pradesh: A New Investment Hotspot on the Global Stage

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, has secured investment commitments worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore through a series of international and national engagements, ahead of the state's Global Investors Summit.

The state's strategic location, pro-business policies, and strong infrastructure attract global enterprises and visionary entrepreneurs, aiming to reshape its industrial landscape.

International visits to the UK, Germany, and Japan resulted in substantial investment proposals across sectors like technology, health, and renewable energy, while regional industry conclaves further boosted investment inflows, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a prominent investment destination.

