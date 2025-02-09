Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: A New Investment Hotspot on the Global Stage

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav secures Rs 1.8 lakh crore in investments. His global outreach, including visits to the UK, Germany, and Japan, bolstered sectors like technology and health. Regional conclaves added Rs 2,05,770 crore, showcasing Madhya Pradesh's growth as an investment hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, has secured investment commitments worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore through a series of international and national engagements, ahead of the state's Global Investors Summit.

The state's strategic location, pro-business policies, and strong infrastructure attract global enterprises and visionary entrepreneurs, aiming to reshape its industrial landscape.

International visits to the UK, Germany, and Japan resulted in substantial investment proposals across sectors like technology, health, and renewable energy, while regional industry conclaves further boosted investment inflows, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a prominent investment destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

