IRB Infrastructure's Toll Revenue Soars by 20% in January

IRB Infrastructure announced a significant rise in toll revenue for January, reaching Rs 559.7 crore, a 20% increase from the same month last year.

The company's financial success was largely driven by the IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra, contributing Rs 155.2 crore, and the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Super Expressway, adding Rs 69.9 crore to the total revenue.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO, attributed the continuing revenue growth to favorable budget allocations aimed at improving infrastructure and tourism, which are expected to maintain traffic flow across IRB's assets in 12 Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)