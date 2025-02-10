Left Menu

Nationwide Strike Grounds Brussels Airport Flights

Brussels Airport will cancel all outgoing flights on February 13 due to a nationwide strike. The disruption, caused by ground and security staff walking out, is in protest against the new government's proposed pension and labor market reforms, affecting both departures and arrivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brussels Airport announced all flights scheduled for departure will be canceled on February 13, citing a nationwide strike as the cause of the disruption.

The strike, set for Thursday, will also impact arriving flights, as ground crew and security personnel join the protest.

The walkout aims to oppose planned pension and labor market reforms proposed by the new government, affecting normal airport operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

