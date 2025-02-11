EU Vows Retaliation Against US Tariffs

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has declared that the EU will respond decisively to the US imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum. These tariffs, enacted by President Donald Trump, have been deemed unjustified by von der Leyen, who pledged to enact tough countermeasures.

Von der Leyen emphasized that the EU would take steps to safeguard its economic interests, protect workers, and shield consumers from the negative impact of these taxes. The EU's response will be firm and proportionate, aimed at safeguarding the interests of the 27-nation bloc.

Highlighting the detrimental effects of tariffs, von der Leyen called them 'bad for business and worse for consumers.' The announcement underscores the EU's readiness to defend its economic position on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)