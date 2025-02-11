Left Menu

Invest Karnataka 2025: A Gateway to Global Economic Opportunities

Invest Karnataka 2025, set to begin on February 12, is a three-day global investors' meet in Karnataka, emphasizing innovation, industrial development, and global partnerships. With over 75 speakers, the event aims for Rs 10 lakh crore in investment proposals, showcasing breakthrough technologies and unveiling a new Industrial Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:55 IST
Karnataka is set to host Invest Karnataka 2025 from February 12, a pivotal three-day global investors' meet aimed at showcasing the state's strategic strengths in innovation and industry. The event, themed 'Reimagining Growth,' is expected to draw investment proposals totaling Rs 10 lakh crore, with the objective of realizing 70% of these commitments, according to M B Patil, the state's Minister for Large and Medium Industries.

The meet will feature a robust lineup of over 75 prominent speakers, more than 25 technical sessions, and a special focus on global economic trends and emerging technologies. The event will also witness the unveiling of Karnataka's new Industrial Policy 2025-30 and discussions with 19 country partners, paving the way for deeper bilateral cooperation.

A key highlight is the 'Future of Innovation Expo,' showcasing cutting-edge technologies and the announcement of significant initiatives including a 200-acre Startup Park near Hubballi Airport and a 1,200-acre Solar Cell Manufacturing and Agro-Tech Park in Vijayapura district. Participants can expect insightful industry roundtables, numerous awards, and substantial opportunities for SMEs and startups to gain recognition and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

