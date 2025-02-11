GoMechanic Invests Rs 100 Crore to Revolutionize Two-Wheeler Services

GoMechanic, a prominent car service platform, announced an ambitious Rs 100 crore investment plan. The company aims to establish 1,000 two-wheeler service stations across India over the next two years.

Recognizing that two-wheelers account for over 75% of India's vehicle sales, GoMechanic's strategy emphasizes bringing affordable and standardized services to millions of riders nationwide. Phased expansions have already begun in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, with further plans to include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

In addition to expanding its footprint, GoMechanic focuses on building infrastructure and marketing while indirectly employing 4,000 people. The initiative aims to make bike servicing as seamless as booking a cab, according to CEO and Co-Founder Himanshu Arora.

(With inputs from agencies.)