Left Menu

GoMechanic Invests Rs 100 Crore to Revolutionize Two-Wheeler Services

GoMechanic plans a Rs 100 crore investment to set up 1,000 two-wheeler service stations in India over two years. This expansion targets standardized and affordable bike servicing, reaching key areas and focusing on creating infrastructure, marketing, and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:32 IST
GoMechanic Invests Rs 100 Crore to Revolutionize Two-Wheeler Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

GoMechanic, a prominent car service platform, announced an ambitious Rs 100 crore investment plan. The company aims to establish 1,000 two-wheeler service stations across India over the next two years.

Recognizing that two-wheelers account for over 75% of India's vehicle sales, GoMechanic's strategy emphasizes bringing affordable and standardized services to millions of riders nationwide. Phased expansions have already begun in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, with further plans to include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

In addition to expanding its footprint, GoMechanic focuses on building infrastructure and marketing while indirectly employing 4,000 people. The initiative aims to make bike servicing as seamless as booking a cab, according to CEO and Co-Founder Himanshu Arora.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025