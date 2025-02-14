Karnataka Applauds MSMEs: A Boost for Industrial Growth

The Karnataka government celebrated the achievements of 38 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) during the 'Invest Karnataka 2025' Global Investors' Meet held on Friday. The event highlighted the contributions of these enterprises to the state's industrial growth and innovation.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and several other prominent officials were present at the ceremony. Various awards, including the Sector Excellence Award and Empowerment Achievement Award, were presented to honor these remarkable enterprises.

This initiative underscores Karnataka's dedication to advancing innovation and inclusivity within the MSME sector. Additionally, the government has introduced several measures, such as upskilling programs and financial enablement, to ensure industrial growth reaches regions beyond Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)