Karnataka Applauds MSMEs: A Boost for Industrial Growth
The Karnataka government recognized 38 exceptional MSMEs at 'Invest Karnataka 2025' for their roles in industrial growth and innovation. Awards were given in various categories to promote inclusivity and innovation. The government has launched initiatives to extend industrial development beyond Bengaluru.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government celebrated the achievements of 38 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) during the 'Invest Karnataka 2025' Global Investors' Meet held on Friday. The event highlighted the contributions of these enterprises to the state's industrial growth and innovation.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and several other prominent officials were present at the ceremony. Various awards, including the Sector Excellence Award and Empowerment Achievement Award, were presented to honor these remarkable enterprises.
This initiative underscores Karnataka's dedication to advancing innovation and inclusivity within the MSME sector. Additionally, the government has introduced several measures, such as upskilling programs and financial enablement, to ensure industrial growth reaches regions beyond Bengaluru.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Secures Japanese Investment for State's Growth
India's Economic Survey: A Glimpse into Fiscal Growth
Revolutionizing SEO: Infigrowth's Game-Changing Launch
ILO and ITCILO Launch Yellow Economy Initiative to Foster Sustainable Economic Growth in Desert Regions
New Dunedin Hospital to be Built on Former Cadbury Factory Site, Futureproofed for Growth