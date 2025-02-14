Left Menu

Karnataka Applauds MSMEs: A Boost for Industrial Growth

The Karnataka government recognized 38 exceptional MSMEs at 'Invest Karnataka 2025' for their roles in industrial growth and innovation. Awards were given in various categories to promote inclusivity and innovation. The government has launched initiatives to extend industrial development beyond Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-02-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 19:39 IST
Karnataka Applauds MSMEs: A Boost for Industrial Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government celebrated the achievements of 38 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) during the 'Invest Karnataka 2025' Global Investors' Meet held on Friday. The event highlighted the contributions of these enterprises to the state's industrial growth and innovation.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and several other prominent officials were present at the ceremony. Various awards, including the Sector Excellence Award and Empowerment Achievement Award, were presented to honor these remarkable enterprises.

This initiative underscores Karnataka's dedication to advancing innovation and inclusivity within the MSME sector. Additionally, the government has introduced several measures, such as upskilling programs and financial enablement, to ensure industrial growth reaches regions beyond Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025