A tragic accident in Maharashtra's Latur district led to the deaths of two individuals after a truck fell into a roadside pit. The vehicle was traveling from Basawakalyan when the mishap occurred on the Latur-Zaheerabad highway. The crash impact caused iron items to fatally injure the occupants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 15-02-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 16:39 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Latur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A devastating accident in Latur district of Maharashtra resulted in the deaths of two people after their truck plunged into a roadside pit. The accident transpired while the vehicle traveled from Basawakalyan on the Latur-Zaheerabad highway.

The incident took place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, according to law enforcement officials. The crash impact was so severe that it caused the iron items in the truck's carrier to penetrate the driver’s cabin.

Tragically, Prashant Kashinath Chintamani, aged 29, and Ashok Vaijnath Chintamani, aged 35, lost their lives in the accident. One other person suffered serious injuries and is being treated, confirmed authorities from Nilanga police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

