Odisha's Economic Surge: Leading Growth Amidst India's Progress

Odisha is experiencing a significant economic upturn, with an estimated growth rate of 7.2% for 2024-25, surpassing the national rate of 6.4%. The state's GSDP has grown by 10% and sectors across the board have shown robust growth. Agriculture, industry, and services are all contributing to this economic boom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:09 IST
Odisha's economic prospects are shining as the state gears up for an impressive growth rate of 7.2% in the 2024-25 fiscal year, outstripping the national average of 6.4%, according to the latest state economic survey report.

With the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) climbing to an estimated Rs 9.5 lakh crore, up 10% from the previous year, every sector is demonstrating robust performance, setting the stage for sustained growth. Capital investment initiatives, like Utkarsh Odisha, promise to enhance future growth.

The per capita income is on a positive trajectory, though slightly below the national average, with sectors such as agriculture, industry, and services marking impressive increases. Prudent fiscal management is evident in maintaining a sustainable debt-to-GSDP ratio, underscoring Odisha's sound economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

