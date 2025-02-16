Left Menu

Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: Stampede Claims 18 Lives

A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station led to the death of at least 18 people, amid a rush for trains bound for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Overcrowding and last-minute platform changes sparked chaos, resulting in tragedy. An inquiry committee is investigating the incident's cause.

A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station tragically claimed at least 18 lives, highlighting severe crowd management issues. The incident occurred late Saturday as thousands rushed to board trains for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, leading to panic and chaos at the overcrowded platforms.

Reports suggest that overcrowding and last-minute platform changes contributed to the tragedy. An inquiry has been launched to ascertain the causes, with officials ordered to review security footage. Concerns were raised over inadequate crowd control measures, prompting criticism from opposition parties regarding the handling of the situation.

The Railways announced compensation for the victims' families, while national leaders expressed their condolences. As investigations continue, the tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the need for enhanced safety protocols at crowded public venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

