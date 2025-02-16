TRUST Initiative: Paving the Path for India-US Tech and Economic Synergy

In a significant development, India and the United States have pioneered the TRUST (Transforming Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology) initiative, targeting economic and technological cooperation. Experts highlight its potential to revolutionize supply chains for critical minerals and pharmaceuticals, thus cementing bilateral ties.

The accord between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump signifies a strategic focus on key supply chains. It prioritizes the recovery and processing of essential minerals, including lithium and rare earth, crucial for industrial and technological advancements.

Industry leaders underscore the initiative's role in fostering global connectivity and economic integration. Notably, it strives to build resilient supply channels critical for clean energy and defence sectors, while emphasizing sustainability and competitiveness in resource management.

