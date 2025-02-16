Left Menu

TRUST Initiative: Paving the Path for India-US Tech and Economic Synergy

India and the US have launched the TRUST initiative, focusing on technological and economic cooperation. Emphasis is on creating strong supply chains for critical minerals, advanced materials, and pharmaceuticals. The collaboration aims to boost sectors like clean energy, electric vehicles, and pharmaceuticals, while addressing resource distribution and environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 15:20 IST
In a significant development, India and the United States have pioneered the TRUST (Transforming Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology) initiative, targeting economic and technological cooperation. Experts highlight its potential to revolutionize supply chains for critical minerals and pharmaceuticals, thus cementing bilateral ties.

The accord between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump signifies a strategic focus on key supply chains. It prioritizes the recovery and processing of essential minerals, including lithium and rare earth, crucial for industrial and technological advancements.

Industry leaders underscore the initiative's role in fostering global connectivity and economic integration. Notably, it strives to build resilient supply channels critical for clean energy and defence sectors, while emphasizing sustainability and competitiveness in resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

