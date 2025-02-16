TRUST Initiative: Paving the Path for India-US Tech and Economic Synergy
India and the US have launched the TRUST initiative, focusing on technological and economic cooperation. Emphasis is on creating strong supply chains for critical minerals, advanced materials, and pharmaceuticals. The collaboration aims to boost sectors like clean energy, electric vehicles, and pharmaceuticals, while addressing resource distribution and environmental concerns.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, India and the United States have pioneered the TRUST (Transforming Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology) initiative, targeting economic and technological cooperation. Experts highlight its potential to revolutionize supply chains for critical minerals and pharmaceuticals, thus cementing bilateral ties.
The accord between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump signifies a strategic focus on key supply chains. It prioritizes the recovery and processing of essential minerals, including lithium and rare earth, crucial for industrial and technological advancements.
Industry leaders underscore the initiative's role in fostering global connectivity and economic integration. Notably, it strives to build resilient supply channels critical for clean energy and defence sectors, while emphasizing sustainability and competitiveness in resource management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence: Tariffs Shake Global Supply Chains
Greer's Trade Vision: Rebuilding US Manufacturing and Supply Chains
Mahindra Logistics and Asian Paints Forge Strategic Partnership for Efficient Supply Chain
Global Trade in Turmoil as Red Sea Conflict Reshapes Shipping and Supply Chains
Veefin Group: Pioneering Innovative Supply Chain Finance Solutions