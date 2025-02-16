Left Menu

Safeguarding the Lifeline: Navigating the Indian Ocean's Future

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscores the critical importance of the Indian Ocean, urging regional collaboration to manage political, economic, and security challenges. At the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat, he emphasizes coordinated efforts to tackle issues, from resource constraints to maritime security and connectivity enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 16-02-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 16:33 IST
Safeguarding the Lifeline: Navigating the Indian Ocean's Future
  • Country:
  • Oman

The Indian Ocean is a crucial global artery, highlighted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging nations in the region to enhance cooperation and strategize policies for its future prosperity. Speaking at the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat, he emphasized the ocean's pivotal role in world economics and connectivity.

Addressing a diverse gathering, Jaishankar stressed the need for regional unity despite different backgrounds, as the region seeks stability and pushes towards common goals. He noted the pressing challenges of political volatility and economic flow disruptions stemming from conflicts and resource constraints in the Indian Ocean vicinity.

He identified significant concerns like the disruption of global shipping and debt challenges while stressing the importance of transparent connectivity efforts. The focus also extends to security issues, such as monitoring Exclusive Economic Zones and combatting illegal activities, which necessitate robust collaboration and effective responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025