Safeguarding the Lifeline: Navigating the Indian Ocean's Future

The Indian Ocean is a crucial global artery, highlighted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging nations in the region to enhance cooperation and strategize policies for its future prosperity. Speaking at the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat, he emphasized the ocean's pivotal role in world economics and connectivity.

Addressing a diverse gathering, Jaishankar stressed the need for regional unity despite different backgrounds, as the region seeks stability and pushes towards common goals. He noted the pressing challenges of political volatility and economic flow disruptions stemming from conflicts and resource constraints in the Indian Ocean vicinity.

He identified significant concerns like the disruption of global shipping and debt challenges while stressing the importance of transparent connectivity efforts. The focus also extends to security issues, such as monitoring Exclusive Economic Zones and combatting illegal activities, which necessitate robust collaboration and effective responses.

