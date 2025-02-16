Heroic RPF Officer Saves Life at Andheri Station

An RPF personnel saved a man's life at the Andheri railway station in Mumbai when he slipped while attempting to board a moving train on Sunday, according to officials.

The incident happened on platform number eight as the Lok Shakti Express was departing the station, causing a potentially dangerous situation when the man fell and got stuck between the train and the platform.

RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Pahup Singh, who was on duty, quickly intervened by hauling the passenger, Rajendra Mangilal, away from danger. Mangilal, a resident of Andheri's Seven Bungalow, claimed he was running late and had a ticket to Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)