Heroic RPF Officer Saves Life at Andheri Station

An RPF officer saved a man at Mumbai's Andheri railway station who fell while trying to board a moving train. The man, Rajendra Mangilal, attempted to board the Lok Shakti Express, leading to a near-miss incident. RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Pahup Singh prevented a tragedy by pulling him to safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:45 IST
Heroic RPF Officer Saves Life at Andheri Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An RPF personnel saved a man's life at the Andheri railway station in Mumbai when he slipped while attempting to board a moving train on Sunday, according to officials.

The incident happened on platform number eight as the Lok Shakti Express was departing the station, causing a potentially dangerous situation when the man fell and got stuck between the train and the platform.

RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Pahup Singh, who was on duty, quickly intervened by hauling the passenger, Rajendra Mangilal, away from danger. Mangilal, a resident of Andheri's Seven Bungalow, claimed he was running late and had a ticket to Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

