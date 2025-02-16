Heroic RPF Officer Saves Life at Andheri Station
An RPF officer saved a man at Mumbai's Andheri railway station who fell while trying to board a moving train. The man, Rajendra Mangilal, attempted to board the Lok Shakti Express, leading to a near-miss incident. RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Pahup Singh prevented a tragedy by pulling him to safety.
An RPF personnel saved a man's life at the Andheri railway station in Mumbai when he slipped while attempting to board a moving train on Sunday, according to officials.
The incident happened on platform number eight as the Lok Shakti Express was departing the station, causing a potentially dangerous situation when the man fell and got stuck between the train and the platform.
RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Pahup Singh, who was on duty, quickly intervened by hauling the passenger, Rajendra Mangilal, away from danger. Mangilal, a resident of Andheri's Seven Bungalow, claimed he was running late and had a ticket to Ahmedabad.
