India Explores Aircraft Manufacturing with Lockheed Martin

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal engaged in discussions with US defence giant Lockheed Martin, focusing on potential opportunities to manufacture aircraft in India.

During a meeting with Michael Williamson, President of Lockheed Martin International, Goyal explored avenues to enhance India's aircraft production capabilities.

The collaboration is set to strengthen the 'Make in India' initiative, fueling growth in the aerospace and defence sectors, as shared by Goyal on social media platform X.

