Israel's Economy Stagnates Amidst Conflict: Hope for Recovery in 2025

Israel's economy demonstrated limited growth last year, registering a mere 1% expansion to a $565 billion GDP, primarily driven by increased government military spending amidst conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, the war with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas severely impacted investment and exports. However, a stabilization in military conflicts and proposed ceasefire deals offer a glimmer of hope for economic improvement in 2025.

Despite a jump in inflation to 3.8%, policymakers anticipate a potential reduction in interest rates in the coming years if inflationary pressures ease.

(With inputs from agencies.)