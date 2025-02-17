Israel's Economy Stagnates Amidst Conflict: Hope for Recovery in 2025
Israel's economy recorded minimal growth in 2024 due to military conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah, leading to reduced investment and exports. Growth was sustained by a rise in government military expenditure. The Bank of Israel predicts a recovery in 2025 with an estimated 4% growth. Inflation remains a challenge.
Israel's economy demonstrated limited growth last year, registering a mere 1% expansion to a $565 billion GDP, primarily driven by increased government military spending amidst conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.
According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, the war with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas severely impacted investment and exports. However, a stabilization in military conflicts and proposed ceasefire deals offer a glimmer of hope for economic improvement in 2025.
Despite a jump in inflation to 3.8%, policymakers anticipate a potential reduction in interest rates in the coming years if inflationary pressures ease.
