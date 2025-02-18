Left Menu

Tragedy in the Andes: Bolivia Bus Crash Claims 31 Lives

A tragic bus crash in the southwestern municipality of Yocalla, Bolivia, has claimed at least 31 lives and injured over a dozen more. The vehicle likely lost control, plunging 800 meters off a precipice. Several victims are in intensive care, as speed and road conditions are investigated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 02:51 IST
Tragedy in the Andes: Bolivia Bus Crash Claims 31 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating bus crash in Bolivia has left at least 31 people dead and over a dozen injured. The incident occurred on Monday, with local police reporting the vehicle plummeted nearly 800 meters off a mountainside in Yocalla.

The crash appears to have been caused by the driver losing control, according to a police officer at the scene. Victims include 10 adults and four children, several of whom are in intensive care at a nearby hospital.

The route's challenging terrain is known for its sharp twists and turns, raising concerns about the bus's speed as a potential factor in the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025