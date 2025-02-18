Tragedy in the Andes: Bolivia Bus Crash Claims 31 Lives
A tragic bus crash in the southwestern municipality of Yocalla, Bolivia, has claimed at least 31 lives and injured over a dozen more. The vehicle likely lost control, plunging 800 meters off a precipice. Several victims are in intensive care, as speed and road conditions are investigated.
A devastating bus crash in Bolivia has left at least 31 people dead and over a dozen injured. The incident occurred on Monday, with local police reporting the vehicle plummeted nearly 800 meters off a mountainside in Yocalla.
The crash appears to have been caused by the driver losing control, according to a police officer at the scene. Victims include 10 adults and four children, several of whom are in intensive care at a nearby hospital.
The route's challenging terrain is known for its sharp twists and turns, raising concerns about the bus's speed as a potential factor in the tragedy.
