Tragedy in the Andes: Bolivia Bus Crash Claims 31 Lives

A devastating bus crash in Bolivia has left at least 31 people dead and over a dozen injured. The incident occurred on Monday, with local police reporting the vehicle plummeted nearly 800 meters off a mountainside in Yocalla.

The crash appears to have been caused by the driver losing control, according to a police officer at the scene. Victims include 10 adults and four children, several of whom are in intensive care at a nearby hospital.

The route's challenging terrain is known for its sharp twists and turns, raising concerns about the bus's speed as a potential factor in the tragedy.

