Delta Jet Flips in Toronto: 19 Hurt in Rare Aviation Incident

A Delta Airlines aircraft flipped onto its roof while landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport, leaving 19 individuals injured, three of whom are in critical condition.

The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m., with Delta's flight arriving from Minneapolis. Despite the chaos, all 76 passengers and four crew members were accounted for.

Emergency responders are investigating the potential influence of severe weather, with wind gusts reaching 65 km/h, during the snowstorm affecting the region. The Transport Safety Board of Canada is leading the inquiry with support from U.S. investigators.

(With inputs from agencies.)