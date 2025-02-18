Tragic Streak: A Month of North American Aviation Disasters

In a shocking series of events, North America has witnessed four major aviation disasters in the last month alone. The most recent incident involved a Delta Air Lines plane that flipped during landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport, injuring 17 people. Rescue teams worked diligently, while harsh weather conditions posed significant challenges.

This wave of disasters began with a devastating midair collision over Washington, where a helicopter and American Airlines flight tragically killed 67 people. The cascade continued with a commuter plane crash in Alaska, claiming 10 lives, and a fiery medical transport jet crash in Philadelphia, which killed seven.

These tragedies have sparked discussions about aviation safety across the continent and are prompting rigorous investigations to prevent future occurrences. Authorities, including the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the FAA, are leading the charge in delving deeper into the causes of these heart-wrenching events.

(With inputs from agencies.)