Exploring Strategic Trade: India and Qatar's Bilateral Ambitions

India and Qatar are considering signing a bilateral free trade agreement, discussed during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir. Both sides aim to elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership, focusing on trade, investment, technology, and energy, enhancing the India-GCC connection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:05 IST
  • India

During recent talks, India and Qatar discussed the possibility of a bilateral free trade agreement, a move aimed at strategic partnership elevation. This conversation occurred as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Arun Kumar Chatterjee from the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted ongoing negotiations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) about a broader free trade agreement, emphasizing the GCC's significance as both entities consider enhancing economic ties.

Furthermore, reports reveal that the strategic partnership aims to double bilateral trade to USD 28 billion in five years, reinforcing commitments in trade, technology, and energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

