Ministry Clears Air on New Delhi Station Stampede Probe

The Railway Ministry has strongly refuted media reports suggesting that an inquiry by the Railway Protection Force attributed the February 15 stampede at New Delhi station to a last-minute platform change announcement.

The Ministry clarified that no such probe was conducted by the RPF. Instead, a high-level committee set up by Northern Railway is carrying out the investigation to determine the incident's cause.

The Ministry urged media outlets to await the committee's final report, which will be based on over 100 collected witness statements, and invited any valuable information from the public.

