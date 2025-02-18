Left Menu

Ministry Clears Air on New Delhi Station Stampede Probe

The Railway Ministry refuted media claims about the cause of the February 15 New Delhi station stampede, clarifying that a high-level committee, not the Railway Protection Force, is investigating. The committee is collecting statements and will submit a thorough report. Media outlets are urged to await the official findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:30 IST
Ministry Clears Air on New Delhi Station Stampede Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Railway Ministry has strongly refuted media reports suggesting that an inquiry by the Railway Protection Force attributed the February 15 stampede at New Delhi station to a last-minute platform change announcement.

The Ministry clarified that no such probe was conducted by the RPF. Instead, a high-level committee set up by Northern Railway is carrying out the investigation to determine the incident's cause.

The Ministry urged media outlets to await the committee's final report, which will be based on over 100 collected witness statements, and invited any valuable information from the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

