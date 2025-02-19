S&P 500 Squeaks to Record High Amid Market Jitters
Wall Street saw a mixed finish, with the S&P 500 narrowly hitting a new record high. Uncertainty loomed due to upcoming Federal Reserve minutes, geopolitical tensions, and retail earnings. The Fed maintained interest rates amid rising inflation fears, as most S&P 500 companies saw better-than-expected earnings.
Wall Street concluded Tuesday with a mixed performance as the S&P 500 edged to a new record high. The session was marked by uncertainty ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes release and geopolitical tensions.
The stock indexes oscillated between gains and losses, with the S&P 500 achieving a modest record close. Analysts highlighted a 'wait-and-see' approach as investors anticipate Fed decisions and significant retail earnings announcements.
The Federal Reserve's upcoming minutes will be pivotal amid economic and inflation concerns, as the majority of S&P 500 companies report stronger-than-expected earnings. Notable movements included Intel's advancement and Meta Platforms' losing streak.
(With inputs from agencies.)
