S&P 500 Squeaks to Record High Amid Market Jitters

Wall Street saw a mixed finish, with the S&P 500 narrowly hitting a new record high. Uncertainty loomed due to upcoming Federal Reserve minutes, geopolitical tensions, and retail earnings. The Fed maintained interest rates amid rising inflation fears, as most S&P 500 companies saw better-than-expected earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 02:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street concluded Tuesday with a mixed performance as the S&P 500 edged to a new record high. The session was marked by uncertainty ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes release and geopolitical tensions.

The stock indexes oscillated between gains and losses, with the S&P 500 achieving a modest record close. Analysts highlighted a 'wait-and-see' approach as investors anticipate Fed decisions and significant retail earnings announcements.

The Federal Reserve's upcoming minutes will be pivotal amid economic and inflation concerns, as the majority of S&P 500 companies report stronger-than-expected earnings. Notable movements included Intel's advancement and Meta Platforms' losing streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

