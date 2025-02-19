Left Menu

Trump Empowers Musk for Air Force One Deliveries

President Trump has empowered Elon Musk to explore drastic options to accelerate Boeing's deliveries of two Air Force One jets. This move is aimed at expediting the process and potentially implementing innovative solutions to ensure timely delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:10 IST
In a move highlighting urgency and innovation, President Trump has enlisted the support of Elon Musk to expedite the delivery of two Air Force One jets from Boeing. This action signals Trump's intent to cut through potential delays.

The move empowers Musk, known for his ambitious projects and rapid execution, to explore alternative strategies that could pressure Boeing into meeting the agreed timelines sooner.

By involving Musk, the administration seeks fresh approaches beyond traditional aerospace manufacture to ensure the high-priority delivery of the jets to the U.S. Air Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

