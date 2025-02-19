Trump Empowers Musk for Air Force One Deliveries

In a move highlighting urgency and innovation, President Trump has enlisted the support of Elon Musk to expedite the delivery of two Air Force One jets from Boeing. This action signals Trump's intent to cut through potential delays.

The move empowers Musk, known for his ambitious projects and rapid execution, to explore alternative strategies that could pressure Boeing into meeting the agreed timelines sooner.

By involving Musk, the administration seeks fresh approaches beyond traditional aerospace manufacture to ensure the high-priority delivery of the jets to the U.S. Air Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)