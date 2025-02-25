Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision Claims Lives of Two Brothers

Two brothers died and a third was critically injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on the Lucknow-Sultanpur highway. The crash occurred near Chaubisi village in Haidergarh. The brothers were returning to Amethi and police are searching for the truck driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 25-02-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 09:26 IST
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Lives of Two Brothers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident on the Lucknow-Sultanpur national highway has resulted in the deaths of two brothers and left a third critically injured. The collision involved a speeding truck and occurred late Monday night near the Chaubisi village in the Haidergarh police station area.

The victims, Chandan Kumar, Suraj, and Raghunandan from Basantpur village, Amethi, were traveling back home after a visit to Lucknow. The tragic incident unfolded when their motorcycle was struck head-on by a truck, causing catastrophic injuries. Chandan and Raghunandan were killed on the spot, while Suraj sustained severe injuries.

The Haidergarh police have launched an investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage to identify the truck and driver responsible. Community Health Centre doctors pronounced Chandan and Raghunandan dead upon arrival. Chandan leaves behind a wife and two children, while Raghunandan was unmarried.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025