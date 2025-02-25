Tragic Highway Collision Claims Lives of Two Brothers

A devastating accident on the Lucknow-Sultanpur national highway has resulted in the deaths of two brothers and left a third critically injured. The collision involved a speeding truck and occurred late Monday night near the Chaubisi village in the Haidergarh police station area.

The victims, Chandan Kumar, Suraj, and Raghunandan from Basantpur village, Amethi, were traveling back home after a visit to Lucknow. The tragic incident unfolded when their motorcycle was struck head-on by a truck, causing catastrophic injuries. Chandan and Raghunandan were killed on the spot, while Suraj sustained severe injuries.

The Haidergarh police have launched an investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage to identify the truck and driver responsible. Community Health Centre doctors pronounced Chandan and Raghunandan dead upon arrival. Chandan leaves behind a wife and two children, while Raghunandan was unmarried.

