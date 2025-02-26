Left Menu

Chile's Power Outage Plunges Capital into Darkness, Affects Top Copper Mines

A significant power outage in Chile disrupted Santiago's capital and halted operations at major copper mines. The government declared a state of emergency, with a curfew and deployment of armed forces. Restoration efforts are underway, though key industries and public infrastructure remain impacted by the blackout.

26-02-2025
A massive power outage across Chile plunged Santiago, the country's capital, into darkness, affecting major copper mines in the north and shaking global metal markets. The government declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. spanning the entire nation.

The widespread blackout resulted from a transmission line failure, Minister Carolina Toha confirmed, ruling out a cyber attack. The largest power cut in recent years saw streetlights go out and Santiago's metro shut down, forcing evacuations of stranded passengers, according to eyewitnesses and media outlets.

Chile, the world's top copper producer, faced disruptions at its leading mines, with some operating on partial backup power. Efforts to restore electricity are ongoing, particularly in key urban and mining areas. SENAPRED and DGAC reported that air travel faced minimal disturbance despite the blackout.

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

