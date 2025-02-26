Chile's Power Outage Plunges Capital into Darkness, Affects Top Copper Mines

A massive power outage across Chile plunged Santiago, the country's capital, into darkness, affecting major copper mines in the north and shaking global metal markets. The government declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. spanning the entire nation.

The widespread blackout resulted from a transmission line failure, Minister Carolina Toha confirmed, ruling out a cyber attack. The largest power cut in recent years saw streetlights go out and Santiago's metro shut down, forcing evacuations of stranded passengers, according to eyewitnesses and media outlets.

Chile, the world's top copper producer, faced disruptions at its leading mines, with some operating on partial backup power. Efforts to restore electricity are ongoing, particularly in key urban and mining areas. SENAPRED and DGAC reported that air travel faced minimal disturbance despite the blackout.

(With inputs from agencies.)