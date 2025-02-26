Hungary's Economic Growth Faces Uncertainty Amidst German Recession Risks

Hungary's economic growth for the year is predicted to settle between 2% and 3%, falling short of the official government projection of 3.4%, according to Gergely Gulyas, Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Gulyas articulated these projections during a podcast on the news platform 24.hu.

Citing potential challenges, including vulnerabilities in the German economy, Gulyas expressed that Hungary's GDP growth might not meet expectations. 'If a recession occurs in Germany, we must adjust our outlook accordingly,' he explained.

As Prime Minister Orban gears up for the 2026 elections, he faces hurdles such as increasing inflation and a declining birth rate, with none of the economists in a recent Reuters poll anticipating the forecasted growth. Erste Bank predicts a more conservative growth rate of 2% for the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)