Hungary's Economic Growth Faces Uncertainty Amidst German Recession Risks

Hungary's economic growth is anticipated to be between 2% and 3% this year, lower than the government's 3.4% forecast. Risks, including a potential German recession, influence this outlook as Prime Minister Orban navigates an election-centric economic revival amidst rising inflation and societal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:01 IST
Hungary's economic growth for the year is predicted to settle between 2% and 3%, falling short of the official government projection of 3.4%, according to Gergely Gulyas, Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Gulyas articulated these projections during a podcast on the news platform 24.hu.

Citing potential challenges, including vulnerabilities in the German economy, Gulyas expressed that Hungary's GDP growth might not meet expectations. 'If a recession occurs in Germany, we must adjust our outlook accordingly,' he explained.

As Prime Minister Orban gears up for the 2026 elections, he faces hurdles such as increasing inflation and a declining birth rate, with none of the economists in a recent Reuters poll anticipating the forecasted growth. Erste Bank predicts a more conservative growth rate of 2% for the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

