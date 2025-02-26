RGL Expands Logistics Network Across India with Strategic Warehouse Developments
RGL is significantly expanding its warehouse capacity across India with new mega hubs in Bhiwandi, Bangalore, and Gurgaon. This strategic growth aims to enhance the supply chain, creating jobs and supporting industries like e-commerce and automotive, while increasing RGL's capacity by 45% by FY26.
- Country:
- India
RGL, a third-party logistics operator, announced a major expansion of its warehousing capabilities across India. The company has leased a new facility in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, and plans to open additional warehouses in Bangalore and Gurgaon.
The expansion will boost RGL's warehouse capacity by 45% to 1.45 million sq ft by fiscal year 2026. This growth aligns with RGL's mission to enhance India's supply chain through smarter and more connected logistics solutions.
RGL CEO Aditya Vazirani emphasized the impact of the new Bhiwandi warehouse, highlighting its sustainability and advanced logistics efficiency. The expansion is expected to create jobs, strengthen local economies, and offer agile, technology-driven solutions across different regions, supporting sectors like e-commerce and automotive industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RGL
- logistics
- warehouse
- expansion
- India
- Bhiwandi
- Bangalore
- Gurgaon
- supply chain
- Aditya Vazirani
ALSO READ
France and India Forge New Frontiers in AI and Innovation
India long championed vision of peace, security & development, that is collaborative: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers' Conclave.
Navigating New Frontiers: Modi's Meeting with Trump Amplifies US-India Tech and Trade Ties
Strengthening Global Ties: India's Defense Diplomacy at Aero India 2025
India's Pharma Industry: Poised for Global Expansion by 2030