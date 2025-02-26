RGL Expands Logistics Network Across India with Strategic Warehouse Developments

RGL, a third-party logistics operator, announced a major expansion of its warehousing capabilities across India. The company has leased a new facility in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, and plans to open additional warehouses in Bangalore and Gurgaon.

The expansion will boost RGL's warehouse capacity by 45% to 1.45 million sq ft by fiscal year 2026. This growth aligns with RGL's mission to enhance India's supply chain through smarter and more connected logistics solutions.

RGL CEO Aditya Vazirani emphasized the impact of the new Bhiwandi warehouse, highlighting its sustainability and advanced logistics efficiency. The expansion is expected to create jobs, strengthen local economies, and offer agile, technology-driven solutions across different regions, supporting sectors like e-commerce and automotive industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)